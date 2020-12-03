The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Wednesday that it had suspended flights of two Russian airlines to China due to passengers infected with COVID-19

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Wednesday that it had suspended flights of two Russian airlines to China due to passengers infected with COVID-19.

Seven passengers tested positive for the coronavirus disease on board of Russian Ikar Airlines' Flight EO429 from Moscow to Zhengzhou on November 19. The airline's flights were suspended for one week starting December 7.

Ten other passengers with COVID-19 were on Flight ZF1678 from Moscow to Xiamen of another Russian airline, Azur Air. The airline's flights were suspended for four weeks from December 7.

In March, as part of measures to combat the spread of the pandemic, the CAAC allowed foreign airlines to operate on only one inbound route to China with no more than one flight a week. If no single case of the coronavirus is detected on flights for three weeks in a row, then such airline will be allowed to operate up to two flights a week. If the number of passengers with positive results for COVID-19 reaches five, then such airline will be obliged to suspend flights on the assigned route for a week. If the number of infected people reaches 10, flights will be suspended for four weeks.