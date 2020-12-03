UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Aviation Administration Suspends Flights Of 2 Russian Airlines Over COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:05 AM

China's Aviation Administration Suspends Flights of 2 Russian Airlines Over COVID-19 Cases

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Wednesday that it had suspended flights of two Russian airlines to China due to passengers infected with COVID-19

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Wednesday that it had suspended flights of two Russian airlines to China due to passengers infected with COVID-19.

Seven passengers tested positive for the coronavirus disease on board of Russian Ikar Airlines' Flight EO429 from Moscow to Zhengzhou on November 19. The airline's flights were suspended for one week starting December 7.

Ten other passengers with COVID-19 were on Flight ZF1678 from Moscow to Xiamen of another Russian airline, Azur Air. The airline's flights were suspended for four weeks from December 7.

In March, as part of measures to combat the spread of the pandemic, the CAAC allowed foreign airlines to operate on only one inbound route to China with no more than one flight a week. If no single case of the coronavirus is detected on flights for three weeks in a row, then such airline will be allowed to operate up to two flights a week. If the number of passengers with positive results for COVID-19 reaches five, then such airline will be obliged to suspend flights on the assigned route for a week. If the number of infected people reaches 10, flights will be suspended for four weeks.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Xiamen Zhengzhou March November December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

1 minute ago

Sikhs hold big rally outside Indian consulate in N ..

1 minute ago

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Vawda

1 minute ago

FM calls Nigerian counterpart, offers condolences ..

1 minute ago

Iraq Hopes Next US Administration to Change Approa ..

9 minutes ago

AstraZeneca to Produce 3Bln Doses of COVID-19 Vacc ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.