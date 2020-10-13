UrduPoint.com
China's Aviation Authority Extends Ban On Aeroflot's Moscow-Shanghai Flights Over COVID-19

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has banned Russian carrier Aeroflot Airlines from operating the Moscow-Shanghai flight for one more month due to 11 cases of COVID-19 detected in passengers on flight SU208 on October 9, the Shanghai government said in a statement.

Earlier, the Chinese authorities banned Aeroflot from October 19 for one week from Moscow-Shanghai flights due to eight cases of the novel coronavirus disease found in passengers of flight SU208 of October 2.

"In line with the notification of the Civil Aviation Administration about the adjustment of international passenger flights, from October 26, suspend... flights on the specified route for four weeks," the statement said.

The decision was made due to the fact that the number of passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 on flight SU208 exceeded five people.

