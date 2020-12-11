UrduPoint.com
China's Aviation Authority Extends Ban On Aeroflot's Moscow-Shanghai Flights Over COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:13 PM

China's Aviation Authority Extends Ban on Aeroflot's Moscow-Shanghai Flights Over COVID-19

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has banned Russian carrier Aeroflot Airlines from operating the Moscow-Shanghai flight for another month after 11 cases of COVID-19 were detected in passengers on flight SU208 earlier this month, CAAC said in a statement

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has banned Russian carrier Aeroflot Airlines from operating the Moscow-Shanghai flight for another month after 11 cases of COVID-19 were detected in passengers on flight SU208 earlier this month, CAAC said in a statement.

Earlier, the Chinese authorities banned Aeroflot from October 26 for a month from Moscow-Shanghai flights due to 11 cases of the novel coronavirus disease found in passengers of flight SU208 of October 9. The ban is imposed when the number of COVID-positive passengers on one flight exceeds five. On December 4, another 11 passengers from Moscow tested positive.

"In line with the notification of the Civil Aviation Administration about the adjustment of international passenger flights, from December 21, suspend.

.. flights on the specified route for four weeks," the statement said.

In March, as part of measures to curb the spread of the epidemic, the CAAC demanded that foreign airlines leave only one route with China and operate one flight a week. Chinese air carriers were required to leave only one route with each state and also operate no more than one flight per week. In addition, as part of measures to prevent the importation of COVID-19 into the country, the authorities banned entry to all foreigners with valid visas, with the exception of diplomats and persons in other special categories.

