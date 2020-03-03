China's leading aviation manufacturer Aviation Industry of China (AVIC) is endeavoring to ensure deliveries of international projects with effective epidemic prevention measures, said the corporation Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :China's leading aviation manufacturer Aviation Industry of China (AVIC) is endeavoring to ensure deliveries of international projects with effective epidemic prevention measures, said the corporation Tuesday.

To make deliveries arrive on time to global customers, all AVIC units with international projects made detailed production plans with rounds of evaluation amid changes of the epidemic and prevention requirements, AVIC said.

AVIC units have been in intensive communication with global customers to meet their demands. And multiple batches of products under international cooperation projects have been completed and departed, AVIC added.

The state-owned AVIC is China's leading aviation manufacturer with diversified business lines ranging from military to civilian aircraft and other related products. Besides, it is also an active player in the global market with multiple projects with international partners.

The Shenyang-based AVIC SAC Commercial Aircraft Company Ltd. is the supplier of the major airframe structure of China-developed C919 and ARJ21 jetliners.

It is also a supplier of global customers in subcontract production contracts of airplane models including A220, A320, B777, B787 with global partners.

For example, in the A220 airplane project with Airbus, AVIC SAC is responsible for around 65 percent of the production of the airframe structure. Ever since Feb. 10, AVIC SAC has started the comprehensive production resumption. The first batch of products had been shipped to customers on time, AVIC SAC said.

And the production resumption of products under global cooperation contracts is also underway in accordance with plans.As of Feb. 27, the company had sent a total of 46 work packages of products, according to AVIC SAC.