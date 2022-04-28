UrduPoint.com

China's Baiyun Airport To Cancel Over 1,000 Flights After Dubious COVID-19 Test - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 03:23 PM

China's southern Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport may cancel about 1,100 flights on Thursday after one of the airport employees received an unclear COVID-19 PCR test result, media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) China's southern Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport may cancel about 1,100 flights on Thursday after one of the airport employees received an unclear COVID-19 PCR test result, media reported.

On Wednesday, the employee received a questionable COVID-19 test result, which prompted a mass PCR testing at the airport at night, Chinese newspaper Penpai reported.

According to the VariFlight flight information provider, the airport is expected to operate about 100 flights on Thursday, with almost 90% of flights canceled. The operation of subway stations at the airport, as well as buses en route to and from it, is also halted.

The airport's administration asked passengers to closely monitor all news and updates related to their flights, as well as the situation at the airport.

China pursues stringent zero-COVID policy.

