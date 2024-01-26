Open Menu

China's Banking Sector Assets Up In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM

China's banking sector assets up in 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) -- China's banks saw steady asset expansion in 2023, an official of the country's financial regulator said on Friday.

The assets of financial institutions in China's banking sector grew 9.9 percent year on year to 417.3 trillion Yuan (about 58.7 trillion U.S. Dollars) last year, Liu Zhiqing, a spokesperson for China's National Administration of Financial Regulation, told a press conference.

The asset quality of these institutions was generally stable last year, he said, noting that outstanding non-performing loans (NPL) were at 3.

95 trillion yuan by the end of 2023, with the NPL ratio at 1.62 percent.

Preliminary data shows that China's commercial banks raked in 2.38 trillion yuan in net profits last year, up 3.24 percent from the previous year. And their provision coverage ratio, a backstop guarding against financial risks, came in relatively high at 205.1 percent.

Liu said that China's lenders will maintain their steady growth momentum this year, with financial resource allocation to be optimized further.

Related Topics

China From Nishat Power Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

4 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

13 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

13 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

13 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

13 hours ago
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

13 hours ago
 Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

14 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

13 hours ago
 PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

13 hours ago
 PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Exp ..

PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024

14 hours ago
 Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkha ..

Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas

13 hours ago

More Stories From World