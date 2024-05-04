Open Menu

China's Basic Old-age Insurance Covers 1.07 Bln People

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM

China's basic old-age insurance covers 1.07 bln people

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The number of people covered by basic old-age insurance in China had reached 1.07 billion by the end of March 2024, official data showed.

This figure represented an increase of 14.34 million people compared with the same period last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

By the end of March 2024, 240 million people were covered by unemployment insurance, an increase of 4.49 million year on year, the data revealed.

The number of people covered by work-related injury insurance had reached 290 million by the end of March, a year-on-year increase of 5.58 million people.

In the first quarter of 2024, the revenue of the three social insurance funds had totaled 2.2 trillion Yuan (about 309.58 billion U.S. Dollars) and total expenditure amounted to 1.8 trillion yuan, leaving the accumulated balance at 8.6 trillion yuan at the end of March, according to the data.

Related Topics

China Same March Billion Million

Recent Stories

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

16 hours ago
 High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

16 hours ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

16 hours ago
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

16 hours ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

16 hours ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

16 hours ago
 Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

16 hours ago
 Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

16 hours ago
 Health authorities asked for action against allege ..

Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World