China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Higher Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 07:39 PM

China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 389.61 Yuan (about 54.88 U.S. Dollars) per gram, up 0.

74 yuan from the previous trading day, while that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went up 1 yuan to 390 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

