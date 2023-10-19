Open Menu

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Higher Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) -- China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 467 Yuan (65.05 U.S. Dollars) per gram, up 4.

40 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above gained 3.39 yuan to 466 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Price Gold Market From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Banglade ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 minutes ago
 Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, eq ..

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, equipment to Amdjarass provincia ..

1 hour ago
 FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in fir ..

FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in first 9 months of 2023

1 hour ago
 ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian re ..

ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

5 hours ago
AI can improve access to education for various soc ..

AI can improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers tod ..

12 hours ago
 ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives ..

ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2023

13 hours ago
 Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine is ..

Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine issue

13 hours ago
 Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in Worl ..

Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in World Cup semi-final

14 hours ago
 US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Ira ..

US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Iranian Ambassador

14 hours ago
 FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation agai ..

FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation against drugs crop in Kalat’s Ma ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World