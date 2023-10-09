Open Menu

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Lower Monday

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 12:10 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) -- China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 448 Yuan (about 62.41 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 18.

59 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above lost 15.58 yuan to 447.1 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Price Gold Market From

Recent Stories

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

26 minutes ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

33 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

11 hours ago
UAE President and French President discuss bilater ..

UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developme ..

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional developments

12 hours ago
 UAE President holds phone calls with heads of stat ..

UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Isr ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science trainin ..

Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science training programme

13 hours ago
 UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at ..

UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at Dubai Airport after historic A ..

15 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievem ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievement at 19th Asian Games

15 hours ago

More Stories From World