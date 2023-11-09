Open Menu

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Lower Thursday

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) -- China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 456.58 Yuan (about 63.62 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 16.

27 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above lost 0.94 yuan to 470.5 yuan.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

