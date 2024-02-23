China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Lower Friday
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 479.05 Yuan (about 67.4 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 0.
63 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above edged down 0.25 yuan to 479.32 yuan.
Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.
The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.
