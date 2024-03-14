China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Lower Thursday
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 504.26 Yuan (about 71.05 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 0.
98 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above fell 0.45 yuan from the previous trading day to 504.79 yuan.
Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.
The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.
Recent Stories
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores
Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
More Stories From World
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Thursday7 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares mixed at midday Thursday7 minutes ago
-
2 dead, 2 missing after fishing boat sinks in China's Fujian7 minutes ago
-
Singapore creates 88,400 new jobs in 20237 minutes ago
-
5.6-magnitude quake hits northwestern Balkan region7 minutes ago
-
2 dead in Philippine capital fire7 minutes ago
-
One dead in latest drone attacks on Russia17 minutes ago
-
Boeing unable to provide key records in door plug blowout probe: NTSB17 minutes ago
-
China, Taiwan launch joint mission after boat capsize kills two crew members37 minutes ago
-
2 killed in flash flood in central Indonesia37 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's insurance premium revenue reaches 1.4 bln USD in first 2 months37 minutes ago
-
5.6-magnitude quake hits northwestern Balkan region -- GFZ37 minutes ago