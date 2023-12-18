Open Menu

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Mixed Monday

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) -- China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were mixed Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 474.34 Yuan (about 66.87 U.S. Dollars) per gram, up 0.

03 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above lost 1.03 yuan to 474 yuan.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

