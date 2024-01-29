China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Mixed Monday
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) -- China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were mixed Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stayed flat at 476.17 Yuan (about 66.97 U.S.
Dollars) per gram, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above increased 3.46 yuan to 479.26 yuan.
Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.
The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.
