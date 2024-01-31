China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Mixed Wednesday
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) -- China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were mixed Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 478.17 Yuan (about 67.31 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 1.
55 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above rose 0.95 yuan to 480.15 yuan.
Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.
The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From World
-
China to grant top tourism rating to 21 scenic sites4 minutes ago
-
China issues blue alert for blizzards14 minutes ago
-
Pakistani delegation visits Shenzhen, China to promote economic development33 minutes ago
-
US F-16 fighter jet crashes off S. Korea, pilot rescued: Yonhap33 minutes ago
-
Lagos styrofoam, plastics ban brings applause and concern33 minutes ago
-
Lula fires Brazil intel agency No. 2 in Bolsonaro spying probe33 minutes ago
-
US could jail foreign officials under new bribery law33 minutes ago
-
Pakistani, other international students embrace Chinese New Year traditions44 minutes ago
-
Biden says he's decided response to Jordan attack1 hour ago
-
North Korea says it test-fired strategic cruise missile1 hour ago
-
US snaps back sanctions on Venezuela, which denounces 'blackmail'1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's pavilion at New York's tourism show captivated visitors: Masood Khan1 hour ago