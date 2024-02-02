Open Menu

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Mixed Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) -- China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were mixed Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 479.79 Yuan (about 67.57 U.S.

Dollars) per gram, down 0.43 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above stayed flat at 480.00 yuan.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

