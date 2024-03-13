China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Mixed Wednesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 11:40 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were mixed Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 505.24 Yuan (about 71.23 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 1.
52 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above rose 2.05 yuan from the previous trading day to 505.24 yuan.
Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.
The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.
