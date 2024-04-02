Open Menu

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Mixed Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Tuesday

BEJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were mixed Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 529.86 Yuan (about 72.63 U.S.

Dollars) per gram, remaining flat from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above gained 6.2 yuan from the previous trading day to 533.74 yuan.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Price Gold Market From

Recent Stories

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

3 minutes ago
 Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

2 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

11 hours ago
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

14 hours ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

14 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

14 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

14 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

14 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

15 hours ago

More Stories From World