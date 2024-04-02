China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Mixed Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM
BEJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were mixed Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 529.86 Yuan (about 72.63 U.S.
Dollars) per gram, remaining flat from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above gained 6.2 yuan from the previous trading day to 533.74 yuan.
Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.
The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.
Recent Stories
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
More Stories From World
-
Australian state uses AI to predict flood risks2 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of Philippine schools suspend classes over heat danger2 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's overseas voting turnout hits new high for parliamentary elections22 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's agricultural products export hits new high in Q122 minutes ago
-
Kiwi meat exporter's annual results reflect challenging market conditions22 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile32 minutes ago
-
Coral fossils found in central China32 minutes ago
-
Russia reports drone attacks over 1,000 km from Ukraine32 minutes ago
-
China condemns Israel strike on Iranian consular annex in Syria42 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for severe convective weather42 minutes ago
-
Iran president says Israel's Syria attack 'will not go unanswered'42 minutes ago
-
Bullet train services suspended in parts of eastern Japan42 minutes ago