China's Benchmark Power Coal Price Drops Slightly

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:32 PM

China's benchmark power coal price drops slightly

China's benchmark power coal price dropped slightly during the past week.

SHIJIAZHUANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :China's benchmark power coal price dropped slightly during the past week.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index (BSPI), a gauge of coal prices in northern China's major ports, stood at 526 Yuan (about 74.2 U.

S. Dollars) per tonne Wednesday, a drop of 4 yuan week on week, according to Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd.

Released by the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd. every Wednesday, the BSPI is a leading indicator of China's coal prices.

