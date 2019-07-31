(@imziishan)

China's benchmark power coal price remained flat during the past week

SHIJIAZHUANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :China's benchmark power coal price remained flat during the past week.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index, a gauge of coal prices in northern China's major ports, stood at 577 Yuan (about 84 U.S. Dollars) per tonne Wednesday, according to Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd.

Analysts said coal prices showed signs of stabilizing as multiple factors offset each other. On the one hand, the hot summer weather has been driving up coal consumption at power plants, prompting prices to edge up.

Meanwhile, suppressing factors included high coal inventory levels at the consumer terminals and ports, downward trends of coal prices in the main production areas and the wait-and-see attitudes in the market.