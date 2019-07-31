UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Benchmark Power Coal Price Remains Flat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:25 PM

China's benchmark power coal price remains flat

China's benchmark power coal price remained flat during the past week

SHIJIAZHUANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :China's benchmark power coal price remained flat during the past week.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index, a gauge of coal prices in northern China's major ports, stood at 577 Yuan (about 84 U.S. Dollars) per tonne Wednesday, according to Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd.

Analysts said coal prices showed signs of stabilizing as multiple factors offset each other. On the one hand, the hot summer weather has been driving up coal consumption at power plants, prompting prices to edge up.

Meanwhile, suppressing factors included high coal inventory levels at the consumer terminals and ports, downward trends of coal prices in the main production areas and the wait-and-see attitudes in the market.

Related Topics

Weather China Qinhuangdao Price Market

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Strongly Condemned the Attac ..

15 minutes ago

OICCI Launches First Ever Manual on “Evolution o ..

16 minutes ago

Man killed over property dispute in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

No suitable mechanism to keep water filtration pla ..

7 minutes ago

Two police constables among three dismissed in Sar ..

7 minutes ago

Man dies, two injure in Quetta firing in Quetta

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.