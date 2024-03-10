Open Menu

China's Bluetooth Headphone Market Grows In 2023

Published March 10, 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) China's Bluetooth headphone market saw expansion last year, data from a recent industry report showed.

Some 85.52 million units of Bluetooth headphones were sold in China last year, increasing 7.5 percent year on year, according to the report from global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

In breakdown, sales of true wireless earphones increased 5.1 percent year on year to 60.9 million units, while sales of open-ear headphones hit 6.52 million units, soaring 130.2 percent year on year.

The report forecasts that the open-ear headphone market in China will continue to grow this year, wireless earphones produced by cellphone brands will become cheaper, and sales channels for the headphones will diversify.

