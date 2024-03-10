China's Bluetooth Headphone Market Grows In 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) China's Bluetooth headphone market saw expansion last year, data from a recent industry report showed.
Some 85.52 million units of Bluetooth headphones were sold in China last year, increasing 7.5 percent year on year, according to the report from global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).
In breakdown, sales of true wireless earphones increased 5.1 percent year on year to 60.9 million units, while sales of open-ear headphones hit 6.52 million units, soaring 130.2 percent year on year.
The report forecasts that the open-ear headphone market in China will continue to grow this year, wireless earphones produced by cellphone brands will become cheaper, and sales channels for the headphones will diversify.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Turki Al Al-Sheikh: 20 million people visit Riyadh season 202329 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits 128 km E of Neiafu, Tonga --29 minutes ago
-
Portugal votes with centre-right poised to oust Socialists59 minutes ago
-
Led by Musk, Silicon Valley inches to the right1 hour ago
-
Kyiv says 11 wounded in Russian strike on eastern town1 hour ago
-
Age-Old moon sighting tradition observed in Saudi Arabia as ramadan approaches1 hour ago
-
U.S. agricultural futures rise2 hours ago
-
At least 19 dead, 7 missing as landslide,flash floods hit Indonesia’s Sumatra Island2 hours ago
-
Gunshots, then chaos before Nigeria students' kidnapping2 hours ago
-
Kyiv air force says downed 35 Russian drones across Ukraine overnight2 hours ago
-
Haiti capital 'city under siege' amid spasm of gang violence2 hours ago
-
Saudi Aramco reports 24.7 percent drop in profits for 20232 hours ago