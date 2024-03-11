Open Menu

China's Bluetooth Headphone Market Grows In 2023

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM

China's Bluetooth headphone market grows in 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) China's Bluetooth headphone market saw expansion last year, data from a recent industry report showed.

Some 85.52 million units of Bluetooth headphones were sold in China last year, increasing 7.5 percent year on year, according to the report from global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

In breakdown, sales of true wireless earphones increased 5.1 percent year on year to 60.9 million units, while sales of open-ear headphones hit 6.52 million units, soaring 130.2 percent year on year.

The report forecasts that the open-ear headphone market in China will continue to grow this year, wireless earphones produced by cellphone brands will become cheaper, and sales channels for the headphones will diversify.

Related Topics

China Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of ..

PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct

3 hours ago
 Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World c ..

Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest

3 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible d ..

Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..

3 hours ago
 Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to a ..

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

18 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

21 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World