UrduPoint.com

China's Bombers Fly Over Japan's Islands For 2 Straight Days - Japanese Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

China's Bombers Fly Over Japan's Islands for 2 Straight Days - Japanese Defense Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Two Chinese jet bombers Xian H-6 flew over Japan's southern islands of Okinawa and Miyako for two days in a row, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Xian H-6 bombers flew from the East China Sea toward the Pacific Ocean over Okinawa and Miyako and then returned back to China, the ministry stated, adding that a similar maneuver conducted by the two jets was detected on Friday.

According to the map, there were no violations of the Japanese airspace, but Japan's jets were scrambled to respond to a possible emergency situation.

The current relations between China and Japan are complicated by a number of controversial issues, including Taiwan, territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, Tokyo's close relations with the United States and others.

In particular, in its key defense document adopted in mid-December 2022, Japan emphasized the importance of "the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait" and stated about retaliatory strike capabilities, implying ability to target enemy bases.

Last month, the Japanese Joint Staff spotted two Chinese missile destroyers moving toward the Sea of Japan during the joint naval drills held by Japan, the US and South Korea.

Related Topics

China Xian Tokyo Japan South Korea United States From

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invit ..

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr wel ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.