TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Two Chinese jet bombers Xian H-6 flew over Japan's southern islands of Okinawa and Miyako for two days in a row, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Xian H-6 bombers flew from the East China Sea toward the Pacific Ocean over Okinawa and Miyako and then returned back to China, the ministry stated, adding that a similar maneuver conducted by the two jets was detected on Friday.

According to the map, there were no violations of the Japanese airspace, but Japan's jets were scrambled to respond to a possible emergency situation.

The current relations between China and Japan are complicated by a number of controversial issues, including Taiwan, territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, Tokyo's close relations with the United States and others.

In particular, in its key defense document adopted in mid-December 2022, Japan emphasized the importance of "the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait" and stated about retaliatory strike capabilities, implying ability to target enemy bases.

Last month, the Japanese Joint Staff spotted two Chinese missile destroyers moving toward the Sea of Japan during the joint naval drills held by Japan, the US and South Korea.