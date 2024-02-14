BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) As of 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, the fifth day of the Spring Festival holiday, China's Spring Festival box office revenue (including pre-sale) has exceeded 5 billion Yuan (about 703.8 million U.S. Dollars), according to official statistics.

Domestic films exhibited notable success during the period, with the top three earners on the chart being domestically produced, namely "YOLO," "Pegasus 2" and "Boonie Bears: Time Twist."

On Tuesday, the domestic comedy film "YOLO" continued to top China's daily box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed. The film generated a daily revenue of 349.96 million yuan. It was followed by the domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2," which raked in 278.11 million yuan on Tuesday. The animated film "Boonie Bears: Time Twist" claimed the third place, generating 170.89 million yuan that day.