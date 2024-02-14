Open Menu

China's Box Office Revenue Tops 5 Bln Yuan In Spring Festival Movie-going Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 12:20 PM

China's box office revenue tops 5 bln yuan in Spring Festival movie-going season

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) As of 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, the fifth day of the Spring Festival holiday, China's Spring Festival box office revenue (including pre-sale) has exceeded 5 billion Yuan (about 703.8 million U.S. Dollars), according to official statistics.

Domestic films exhibited notable success during the period, with the top three earners on the chart being domestically produced, namely "YOLO," "Pegasus 2" and "Boonie Bears: Time Twist."

On Tuesday, the domestic comedy film "YOLO" continued to top China's daily box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed. The film generated a daily revenue of 349.96 million yuan. It was followed by the domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2," which raked in 278.11 million yuan on Tuesday. The animated film "Boonie Bears: Time Twist" claimed the third place, generating 170.89 million yuan that day

Related Topics

Film And Movies China From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

13 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

13 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

13 hours ago
 Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

13 hours ago
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

13 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

13 hours ago
 Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

13 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

13 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

13 hours ago
 Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homelan ..

Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief

13 hours ago

More Stories From World