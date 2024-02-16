China's Box Office Revenue Tops 7 Bln Yuan During Spring Festival Holiday
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) China's box office revenue during this year's Spring Festival holiday has exceeded 7 billion Yuan (about 985 million U.S. Dollars), statistics showed Friday.
One of the most lucrative movie-going seasons, the eight-day holiday that will end on Saturday has witnessed the sales of 142 million tickets, according to film data platform Maoyan.
Three domestic productions, namely "YOLO," "Pegasus 2" and "Boonie Bears: Time Twist," all released on the first day of the holiday, maintained their positions at the top of the chart.
The comedy film "YOLO" has dominated the box office chart since its debut, raking in more than 2.
42 billion yuan in revenue, which accounts for about 34 percent of the total box office earnings.
The movie tells the story of an unemployed woman in her thirties who still lives with her parents until one day, she meets a boxing coach, who just may change her life.
Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" came in second, pocketing about 2.12 billion yuan as of Friday. The animated film "Boonie Bears: Time Twist" claimed the third spot, with an accumulated revenue of 1.24 billion yuan during the holiday.
