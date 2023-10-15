Open Menu

China's Bulk Commodity Index Edges Up In September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The index tracking the development of China's bulk commodity market edged up in September based on growing market demand, industry data showed.

The China Bulk Merchandise Index stood at 103.6 percent last month, up 0.

9 percentage points compared with that registered in August, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

A reading above 100 indicates expansion, while a reading below 100 reflects contraction.

The rise highlighted growing market demand, and an improved production and business environment, according to the federation.

China's bulk commodity market is expected to maintain stable and sound development momentum in October as policy incentives will gradually take effect, it said.

