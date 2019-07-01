UrduPoint.com
China's Busiest High-speed Railway Sees Over 350,000 Passenger Trips Made Daily

The Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway, China's busiest high-speed railway, saw over 350,000 passenger trips made each day on average in the past eight years

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway, China's busiest high-speed railway, saw over 350,000 passenger trips made each day on average in the past eight years.

A total of 1.03 billion passenger trips had been made via 944,000 trains since the railway started operation on June 30, 2011, according to the operator of the railway.

Growth of passenger trips averaged 20.4 percent each year during the past eight years, with steady improvement of the passenger load factor.

With the country's two metropolitans as terminals, the railway connects several economic hubs in north and east China including Tianjin and Nanjing.

China has the world's largest high-speed railway network, with operating mileage exceeding 29,000 km by the end of 2018.

