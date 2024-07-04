China's BYD Opens EV Plant In Thailand Despite Slowdown, Tariff Row
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) China's electric vehicle giant BYD opened a factory in Thailand on Thursday, continuing its international expansion despite a market slowdown and hours before the European Union was due to impose swingeing tariffs on Chinese EV firms.
The plant in Rayong, an industrial area southeast of Bangkok, will be able to build up to 150,000 vehicles a year, according to the company, which dominates its domestic market.
Wang Chuanfu, Shenzhen-based BYD's chief executive, said production would initially focus on full electric vehicles and later expand to include plug-in hybrids, which combine a conventional engine with an electric motor.
"BYD Thailand plant has an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles, including the four major processes of vehicle and parts production, and will create about 10,000 jobs," Wang said at an opening ceremony.
Thailand has long been a major assembly hub for Japanese car makers including Toyota and Honda, but is now seeking to shift production away from conventional vehicles and towards EVs.
The kingdom has offered substantial tax breaks for companies as it aims for 30 percent of its car production to be EVs by 2030.
BYD overtook Elon Musk's Tesla in the fourth quarter of 2023 to become the world's top seller of electric vehicles.
Tesla reclaimed top spot in the first quarter of this year, but BYD is bullish about its expansion, insisting last month it would press ahead with a second factory in the European Union.
The Chinese automaker recorded a record annual profit of 30 billion Yuan ($4.1 billion) last year, but in April reported lower than expected revenue for the first quarter of 2024.
BYD has faced a bitter price war in China, where a staggering 129 EV brands are slugging it out -- with only 20 achieving a domestic market share of one percent or more, according to Bloomberg.
China has led the global shift to electric vehicles, with almost one in three cars on its roads set to be electric by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency's annual Global EV Outlook.
But European regulators have raised concerns about what they say is "overcapacity" created by excessive state subsidies.
Seeking to protect European manufacturers from cheaper Chinese imports, Brussels has proposed a provisional hike of tariffs on Chinese manufacturers: 17.4 percent for BYD, 20 percent for Geely and 38.1 percent for SAIC -- in addition to the current 10 percent import duty.
EU and Chinese trade chiefs held talks last weekend in a bid to avert a bitter trade war, but the tariffs are set to come into force on Thursday.
But while they are high, the EU tariffs are significantly lower than the 100 percent rate the United States imposed from last month on Chinese electric cars.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
More Stories From World
-
Xi tells leaders at Central Asia summit to 'resist external interference'12 minutes ago
-
Trump gets post-debate boost in new polls after Biden's poor performance22 minutes ago
-
A station a day on Tokyo's teeming Yamanote Line42 minutes ago
-
French PM urges united front to stop far-right takeover3 hours ago
-
Colombian dens of iniquity recycled to serve victims3 hours ago
-
VP Harris does high-wire act as Biden wobbles3 hours ago
-
Pro-Palestinian group scales Australia's parliament3 hours ago
-
DR Congo sentences 25 soldiers to death for 'fleeing the enemy': lawyer3 hours ago
-
Mbappe, Ronaldo face off as France and Portugal clash at Euro 20243 hours ago
-
Labour tipped to oust Tories as campaigning ends in UK election3 hours ago
-
White House says zero chance Biden will withdraw3 hours ago
-
Fires in Brazil's Pantanal push wetlands community to limit3 hours ago