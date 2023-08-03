MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Chinese car exports to Russia in June increased by over a quarter month-on-month to more than $1 billion, marking the highest monthly amount on record, Sputnik calculated on Thursday based on data from Chinese customs.

According to the data, $1.027 billion worth of Chinese cars were exported to Russia in June, up from $809.4 million in May.

The previous monthly record of Chinese car exports to Russia was registered in April at $976.9 million.

Chinese exports of tires to Russia in June also recorded a new historical maximum, increasing by 15% to $156.3 million.

Exports of car parts grew 11% to near-record $179.2 million in June. The record was registered in March at $179.5 million.

Overall in the first half of 2032, China exported $4.6 billion worth of cars to Russia, which is 6.4 times more than over the same period in 2022.