China's Carrier Rocket Launch Ends In Failure - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:24 PM

China's Carrier Rocket Launch Ends in Failure - Reports

China's new-generation Long March 7a carrier rocket failed to reach the orbit after blasting off from the southern coast on Monday, media said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) China's new-generation Long March 7a carrier rocket failed to reach the orbit after blasting off from the southern coast on Monday, media said.

The medium-lift rocket was launched from the Wenchang spaceport in the Hainan Province at 9:34 p.m.

local time (13:34 GMT), the state news agency Xinhua reported.

The spacecraft suffered a malfunction during the ascent, the agency said without elaborating. An investigation has been opened into the incident, which comes as the nation is beginning to recover from the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

