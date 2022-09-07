BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) China is highly dependent on the international market, and its cautious assessment of the situation in Ukraine cannot in any way be the subject of Russia's dissatisfaction, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Andrey Denisov said on Wednesday.

"We understand how much China depends on the international market. And (we do not want to) to introduce any complications ...

In any case, one can understand that this situation causes our Chinese partners a certain discomfort and undoubtedly affects their own plans for economic development," Denisov told reporters, noting that "a certain caution, restraint in assessments ... cannot in any way be ... the subject of some kind of expression of dissatisfaction on our part."

The important thing is that China takes a balanced and reasonable position and understands the logic of Moscow's actions, the ambassador added.