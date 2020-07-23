UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Central Bank Injects Liquidity Into Market

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 07:11 PM

China's central bank injects liquidity into market

China's central bank pumped cash into the banking system via reverse repos Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):China's central bank pumped cash into the banking system via reverse repos Thursday. The People's Bank of China injected a total of 50 billion yuan (about 7.15 billion U.S. dollars) into the market through seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.2 percent, according to a statement on the website of the central bank.

As 50 billion yuan of reverse repos matured Thursday, the operation led to no net injection.A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China will pursue a prudent monetary policy in a more flexible and appropriate way, according to this year's government work report.

The country will use a variety of tools including required reserve ratio reductions, interest rate cuts, and re-lending to enable M2 money supply and aggregate financing to grow at notably higher rates than last year, said the report.

Related Topics

China Bank Money Market From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Three held for involvement in house robberies

27 minutes ago

Ulema for distributing additional funds for supere ..

27 minutes ago

FIH steps back in time to look at Tokyo 1964 Olymp ..

27 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Says Seizure of Palestinian Lands ..

27 minutes ago

Iran Faced Massive Foreign-Backed Cyberattacks in ..

27 minutes ago

UAE returns 73 citizens and companions safely to t ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.