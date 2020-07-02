The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, has decided to lower refinancing and re-discount interest rates

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, has decided to lower refinancing and re-discount interest rates.

With effect from Wednesday, it will lower the interest rates of re-loans supporting agriculture, and small firms by 0.

25 percentage points, while lowering re-discount rates by 0.25 percentage points to 2 percent.

In the meantime, the PBOC will lower the interest rates of financial stability refinancing loans by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75 percent.