UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Central Bank Urges Financial Sector To Serve Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:35 PM

China's central bank urges financial sector to serve economy

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, reiterated the importance of the financial sector in serving the real economy on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, reiterated the importance of the financial sector in serving the real economy on Tuesday.

At a PBOC meeting presided over by central bank governor Yi Gang, participants of the conference agreed that the financial sector had offered steady support to the real economy in 2019.

However, achieving stable macroeconomic and financial operation still faces challenges, economic downward pressure continues to increase, and social credit still faces partial pressure of contraction, according to a statement released after the meeting.

Yi said continued efforts should be made to strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments and beef up credit support for the real economy. He underscored that the increases in M2 money supply and aggregate financing should be in keeping with nominal GDP growth.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, rose 8.4 percent year on year to 194.56 trillion yuan (about 27.7 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of October, PBOC data showed.

The M2 growth was the same as that at the end of September but was 0.4 percentage points higher than the same period last year. Its growth this year basically matched that of nominal GDP growth.

China will continue to implement a prudent monetary policy and see banks contribute more to financing the real economy, according to the statement.

Yi also urged giving full play to the role of the loan prime rate (LPR) mechanism in bringing down real loan interest rates as well as continued efforts in improving banks' lending capacities by replenishing capital.

Related Topics

Loan Governor China Bank Same Money September October 2019 All

Recent Stories

Rights Group Says at Least 106 Protesters Killed i ..

23 minutes ago

Total of 800 Hong Kong Protesters Already Left Pol ..

25 minutes ago

About 200 French Troops Stationed in Syria's North ..

25 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Medvedev Says Talks With Be ..

25 minutes ago

Trump Threatens to Raise Tariffs if No Trade Deal ..

25 minutes ago

Germany Seeks to Maintain Dialogue With US Despite ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.