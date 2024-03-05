Open Menu

China's Ceramics, Art Exhibitions Attract Domestic, International Professionals, Tourists

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Ceramic vases, ceramic kettles, and ceramic figurines… in Jingdezhen, the "Ceramic Capital" located in Jiangxi Province, southern China, ubiquitous china products and regular ceramic art exhibitions have been attracting domestic and international professionals and tourists alike

In its latest development, it is poised to come into the sight of more and more people around the globe.

At the ongoing two sessions, the yearly plenary meetings of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, Zhang Jingjing, Deputy to the National People's Congress of China and Dean of Jingdezhen Ceramic University proposed her suggestion of including Tang Ying Ceramic Workshop, named after an ancient master of ceramic production Tang Ying, into the construction of cultural centers in Belt and Road countries.

"Ceramics is a universal form of art. It can transcend language barriers and serve as a bridge of intercultural communication. Ceramics talks", Zhang told China Economic Net (CEN).

She introduced that Tang Ying Ceramic Workshop has been inaugurated in UAE and Italy, and agreements have been reached with six partners including those in France and Germany. "Such workshops will also be set up in Cyprus and Thailand in 2024", Zhang added.

By providing non-academic education and training, opportunities for industry-university-research collaboration, cultural and artistic exchanges, vocational skills education, teacher exchanges and training, long-term and short-term practical training, ceramic art exhibitions, lectures on ceramic culture, and ceramic making experience, the workshops engage more and more people around the world.

Amid the growing Chinese culture fervor worldwide, ceramics made in China are establishing their international brand. In 2023, a series of ceramic exhibitions in Jingdezhen including the Jingdezhen International Ceramic Art Biennale attracted over 50 ambassadors and international artists as well as over 1.4 million online audiences. The city will also host the 52nd International Congress on Ceramics in 2026.

Relying on local ceramic prowess, the Jingdezhen Ceramic University, an internationally renowned ceramic academic institution, has been enrolling international students since the 1950s. Each year, over 100 international students from over 20 countries pursue studies at the International school where they learn ceramic artistry, sculpture, design, archaeology, and materials as well as knowledge in management and economics.

"Students here are developing their skills beyond ceramics", Zhang said, adding, "Jingdezhen, with a history that dates back to over a thousand years ago, offers an immersive experience of Chinese culture".

