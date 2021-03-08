(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The lander and rover of China's Chang'e-4 probe have begun their 28th lunar day of work on the far side of the moon.

Landing on the moon on Jan. 3, 2019, the Chang'e-4 probe has survived 795 Earth days on the moon, the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration said Monday.

A lunar day is equal to about 14 days on Earth, and a lunar night is of the same length. The solar-powered probe switches to dormant mode during the lunar night. The rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit-2, is currently located about 429 meters northwest of the landing site.