UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Chang'e-4 Probe Survives 600 Earth Days On Moon's Far Side

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 02:06 PM

China's Chang'e-4 probe survives 600 Earth days on Moon's far side

Chang'e 4 probe has survived more than 600 Earth days on the far side of the moon while conducting scientific explorations

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :China's Chang'e 4 probe has survived more than 600 Earth days on the far side of the moon while conducting scientific explorations.

With a variety of scientific gear on board, the Chinese lunar probe observed and measured the exotic land, offering unprecedented views and understanding of the far side of the moon and beyond.

As of last Wednesday, the lander and the rover of the Chang'e-4 probe have completed work for the 21st lunar day on the far side of the moon and is currently in dormant mode during the lunar night due to lack of solar power, according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.

Last Tuesday was the 600th day of Chang'e-4 on the moon and the rover had traveled 519.29 meters.

The rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit-2, has far exceeded its three-month design lifespan, becoming the longest-working lunar rover on the moon.

With the help of data transmitted to Earth, Chinese researchers have made progress in vital research such as the moon's geological evolution, radiation and low-frequency radio environment.

Related Topics

China Progress Lander Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Rapid Intervention Teams respond to gas explosion ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Qur ..

6 minutes ago

Street Art Pakistan; A step towards better Pakista ..

8 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.33 a barrel F ..

21 minutes ago

Opposition camps challenge Montenegro ruling party ..

16 seconds ago

Wildfires in Southern Spain Feared to Reach Over 4 ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.