UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Chang'e 5 Lunar Mission Completes 2nd Orbital Correction - Space Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

China's Chang'e 5 Lunar Mission Completes 2nd Orbital Correction - Space Agency

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) China's Chang'e 5 lunar sample return mission, which was sent to the moon to collect regolith, has successfully completed its second orbital correction on Wednesday about 167,700 miles away from Earth, the Lunar Exploration Program of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said.

"The second orbit correction was successfully completed on November 25 at 22.06 Beijing time [14:06 GMT] after its two 150N engines operated for six seconds," the CNSA said.

The space agency added that at the time of the second correction of the orbit, all of the Chang'e 5 spacecraft's systems were in good condition, the spacecraft had been in orbit for more than 41 hours and had already covered approximately 167,700 miles on its way to the moon.

The mission was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Center located in China's Hainan island province. The probe is expected to last for approximately 23 days.

The Chang'e 5 lunar mission is China's first-ever sample return mission. If fully successful, it will become the first lunar sample return mission to be completed since 1976, when the Soviet Union carried out the Luna 24 robotic probe mission to the moon.

Related Topics

China Beijing November All From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

11 minutes ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

26 minutes ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

56 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

56 minutes ago

World-renowned artistic director immerses in Emira ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.