BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) China's Chang'e 5 lunar sample return mission, which was sent to the moon to collect regolith, has successfully completed its second orbital correction on Wednesday about 167,700 miles away from Earth, the Lunar Exploration Program of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said.

"The second orbit correction was successfully completed on November 25 at 22.06 Beijing time [14:06 GMT] after its two 150N engines operated for six seconds," the CNSA said.

The space agency added that at the time of the second correction of the orbit, all of the Chang'e 5 spacecraft's systems were in good condition, the spacecraft had been in orbit for more than 41 hours and had already covered approximately 167,700 miles on its way to the moon.

The mission was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Center located in China's Hainan island province. The probe is expected to last for approximately 23 days.

The Chang'e 5 lunar mission is China's first-ever sample return mission. If fully successful, it will become the first lunar sample return mission to be completed since 1976, when the Soviet Union carried out the Luna 24 robotic probe mission to the moon.