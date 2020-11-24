(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) China's Chang'e 5 lunar sample return mission, which is sent to the moon to collect regolith, has successfully completed its first orbital correction on Tuesday about 100,000 miles away from Earth, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said.

"The first orbit correction was successfully completed on November 24 at 22.06 Beijing time [14:06 GMT] when its 3000N engine was operational for two seconds. The flight to the moon continues," the CNSA said.

The space agency added that the correction was insignificant as the spacecraft was launched into orbit with high accuracy.

On Tuesday morning, China successfully launched the Chang'e 5 mission from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Center in Wenchang, the country's Hainan island province. The mission will last approximately 23 days.

The Chang'e 5 lunar mission is China's first-ever sample return mission. If fully successful, it will become the first lunar sample return mission to be completed since 1976, when the Soviet Union carried out the Luna 24 robotic probe mission to the Moon.