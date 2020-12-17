MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The return capsule of China's Chang'e 5 spacecraft has brought lunar samples to the Earth, Chinese media reported on Thursday.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the return capsule landed in the early hours of Thursday in the northern part of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The Chang'e 5 lunar sample-return mission was successfully launched on November 24 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Center in Wenchang, in China's Hainan island province. The spacecraft landed on the moon on December 1.

China has thus become the third country - following the United States and the Soviet Union - that managed to conduct such kind of a space mission.