MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Chengdu city in China's western Sichuan province has introduced restrictions on movement in one of its residential areas after discovering two coronavirus cases in one day, local government officials said on Monday.

A man tested positive for COVID-19 in Chengdu on Monday, who happened to be the husband of a woman who had been confirmed infected earlier in the day.

"From 9:00 pm [13:00 GMT] on December 7, 2020, the Taiping Village at the Putong Street under the Pidu district will be treated as an area of 'medium risk [for COVID-19]' and will introduce relevant containment measures," Xie Qiang, the director of Chengdu Center of Disease Control, said during a press briefing.

In practical terms this means that residents of the "medium risk" areas would not be allowed to leave, Xie explained.

The female patient went to a local hospital on Sunday after experiencing flu-like symptoms, and her computed tomography (CT) scan showed signs of infection in both lungs. The 69-year-old's COVID-19 test came back positive on Monday.

As COVID-19 continues its rampage around the world, the Chinese authorities stepped up measures in recent weeks to prevent any new local outbreaks, including by conducting mass testing and swift quarantine of the infected.