China's Chengdu Opens 5 New Metro Lines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 02:01 PM

CHENGDU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Chengdu City, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, opened five new metro lines on Friday, bringing the number of metro lines in the city to 13.

The new lines have brought the total length of Chengdu's far-reaching metro system to 558 km.

Line 6, the first phases of lines 8, 9 and 17, as well as the eastern section of Line 18 have been opened.

Line 18 links Chengdu's city proper with its new airport, the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, which is slated to begin operations next year.

An automated train system has been deployed on Line 9. Trains on the line can automatically run, stop, turn on, and carry out inspections.

The Chengdu Metro launched its first line, Line 1, in 2010. So far, it has transported more than 6 billion passengers, with the average daily number of passengers exceeding 4 million.

