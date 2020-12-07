UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Chengdu Reports 1 New Domestically Transmitted COVID-19 Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 03:18 PM

China's Chengdu reports 1 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case

Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, reported one new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case on Monday, local authorities said

CHENGDU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, reported one new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case on Monday, local authorities said.

The patient, a 69-year-old woman surnamed Lu, visited a local hospital in Pidu District on Sunday after experiencing symptoms of cough.

She tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday and was later diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 patient, the provincial health commission said.

Chengdu has activated an emergency plan, allocating 21 teams to conduct epidemiological investigations, carry out nucleic acid testing and disinfect the places visited by the patient.

Her close contacts have been placed under medical observation.

Related Topics

China Women Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM vows to fight against menace of narcotics

16 minutes ago

2nd LD: Ghana opens polls for general election

2 minutes ago

Services trade deficits shrinks 38.18 percent in 4 ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese Company Says Secured About 500Mln for COVI ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines tallies 1,574 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Argentina reports 3,278 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.