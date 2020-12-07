Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, reported one new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case on Monday, local authorities said

CHENGDU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, reported one new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case on Monday, local authorities said.

The patient, a 69-year-old woman surnamed Lu, visited a local hospital in Pidu District on Sunday after experiencing symptoms of cough.

She tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday and was later diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 patient, the provincial health commission said.

Chengdu has activated an emergency plan, allocating 21 teams to conduct epidemiological investigations, carry out nucleic acid testing and disinfect the places visited by the patient.

Her close contacts have been placed under medical observation.