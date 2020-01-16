UrduPoint.com
China's Chengdu Sees 4,600 Trips By China-Europe Freight Trains

Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, has seen over 4,600 accumulative trips made by China-Europe freight trains since the Chengdu route was launched in 2013, according to the train operator

The route has served more than 20 billion U.S. Dollars of foreign trade, local authorities said at a global partnership conference of the freight trains.

The freight trains have five operation control centers in Europe, and 10 more are expected to be established in the future, said Zhou Junbo, general manager of train operator Chengdu International Railway Port Investment & Development (Group) Co., Ltd.

The China-Europe freight train connects Chengdu with 26 foreign cities and 15 Chinese cities. The train network has helped companies in China and neighboring countries to improve their trade with countries along the railway lines.

