China's Chery Launches New EV Model In Indonesia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM
JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) China's Chery, a leading automaker, launched here on Monday its new electric vehicle (EV) model OMODA E5, a move that will help expand its business in the Indonesian market.
"Chery OMODA E5 is a real symbol of the fusion of technological innovation, futuristic design and ecological awareness through sustainable mobility. By bringing this technological innovation, we want to invite various parties to jointly contribute to creating a better environment through sustainable mobility with Chery OMODA E5," said Rifkie Setiawan, head of Brand Department PT Chery Sales Indonesia, at the launching ceremony.
According to Qu Jizong, executive vice president of PT Chery Sales Indonesia, Chery OMODA E5 is available on the Indonesian market at 498.8 million rupiah (31,800 U.S. Dollars).
In his remarks via video link, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said that the government appreciated Chery for reaching a 40-percent local production.
"We push for Chery to be a brand that can support our domestic market, so that Indonesia can benefit from developing EV batteries here. And the government encourages the commitment of Chery to keep investing and increasing local content in Chery products," Hartarto said.
