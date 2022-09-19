UrduPoint.com

China's Chief Health Expert Warns Against Touching Foreigners Over Monkeypox Fears

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 07:21 PM

China's Chief Health Expert Warns Against Touching Foreigners Over Monkeypox Fears

China's chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou on Monday warned the public against touching foreigners to avoid infection with monkeypox after the country reported its first case last week

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) China's chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou on Monday warned the public against touching foreigners to avoid infection with monkeypox after the country reported its first case last week.

Wu, the top epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Chinese social media that "foreigners and repatriates" were a potential source of infection.

In a separate message, the expert said that it was best to avoid "skin-to-skin contact with foreigners who have recently (within three weeks) arrived from areas that have reported monkeypox cases."

The risk of a monkeypox outbreak in mainland China remains extremely low, the official said. The viral disease, endemic to Africa, has been spreading globally after several European countries reported flare-ups in spring.

Related Topics

Africa China Social Media From Best Top

Recent Stories

Trump Accuses FBI of Violating Constitution After ..

Trump Accuses FBI of Violating Constitution After 1st Visit to Mar-a-Lago Since ..

1 minute ago
 US Plans to Expand Greece's Alexandroupolis Port t ..

US Plans to Expand Greece's Alexandroupolis Port to Deploy Strategic Destroyers ..

1 minute ago
 PM Shehbaz to overcome all challenges confronting ..

PM Shehbaz to overcome all challenges confronting country: SAPM Nawabzada Iftikh ..

1 minute ago
 Additional IGP announces cash reward for citizen f ..

Additional IGP announces cash reward for citizen for killing robber

1 minute ago
 Countering fake news culture prime responsibility ..

Countering fake news culture prime responsibility of youth: Pervaiz Ashraf

5 minutes ago
 PHF announces 32-member camp for Sultan Azlan Shah ..

PHF announces 32-member camp for Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.