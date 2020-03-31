(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) China's leading medical adviser on the coronavirus said the mandatory quarantine for those returning to the country could be reduced to seven days.

Chinese travelers returning home have been subject to a 14-day quarantine as the government ramps up efforts to prevent a second wave of infections brought back from abroad.

"I think we need to try a seven-day quarantine. I am very concerned about imported cases of infection. We must focus on this problem," epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan told the state television channel.

Zhong, who leads a team of experts appointed by the government to combat the health crisis, said a 14-day quarantine is no longer viable as China prepares for a mass return of citizens shut out by the lockdown, which is gradually being relaxed.

Wuhan, the first city to register COVID-19 cases, has not reported any new infections for several days. The rest of the mainland recorded 31 new cases on Sunday, most of which were imported. The country's total remains at over 82,000.