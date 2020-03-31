UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Chief Medical Adviser Says Coronavirus Isolation May Last 7 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:10 AM

China's Chief Medical Adviser Says Coronavirus Isolation May Last 7 Days

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) China's leading medical adviser on the coronavirus said the mandatory quarantine for those returning to the country could be reduced to seven days.

Chinese travelers returning home have been subject to a 14-day quarantine as the government ramps up efforts to prevent a second wave of infections brought back from abroad.

"I think we need to try a seven-day quarantine. I am very concerned about imported cases of infection. We must focus on this problem," epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan told the state television channel.

Zhong, who leads a team of experts appointed by the government to combat the health crisis, said a 14-day quarantine is no longer viable as China prepares for a mass return of citizens shut out by the lockdown, which is gradually being relaxed.

Wuhan, the first city to register COVID-19 cases, has not reported any new infections for several days. The rest of the mainland recorded 31 new cases on Sunday, most of which were imported. The country's total remains at over 82,000.

Related Topics

China Turkish Lira Sunday TV From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE cabinet approves new measures to contain impac ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Sri Lan ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar review g ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

46 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

46 minutes ago

New York welcomes hospital ship as coronavirus acc ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.