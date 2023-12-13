Open Menu

China's Chongqing Opens 1st Freight Route To UK

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 11:30 AM

CHONGQING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A new air freight route linking southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and London was launched on Tuesday.

The route, which travels between Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport (CJIA) and London Stansted Airport, marks the first direct air cargo route linking Chongqing and the United Kingdom, according to the CJIA.

Operated by Titan Airways, headquartered at London Stansted Airport, the route is carried by A330-300 all-cargo aircraft three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The cargo capacity of the aircraft is 62 tonnes, which mainly transport cross-border e-commerce goods.

Currently, the CJIA has 12 air freight routes, which travel to international or regional destinations, and operates a total of 31 flights a week.

